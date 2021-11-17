Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 17: Here's How to Enjoy Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale-style action title that existed even before PUBG Mobile, but it gained popularity after the latter was banned in India. The premise of the mobile game is that 50 players are dropped on an island where they need to collect weapons to ensure their survival. Currently, Garena Free Fire is accessible on both Android and iOS phones and is free to download. Although almost all players start with no weapons, there are certain in-app purchases available that give an edge over others.

However, its developer 111 Dots Studio updates daily alpha-numeric codes for players to receive free rewards. These codes can assist gamers in gaining access to in-game money, equipment, and different prizes. Here are the codes for November 17 and instructions on how to redeem them.

>Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 17

FD9R T8UG INMS

FER9 F68U YHGN

FC7M ID8R F756

F7C6 X5RF SIGB

FNX2 3ERF VBHU

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FJAK LOQW IEUR

FHBV CNMX KDIR

FU57 FYTF GVBC

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FS87 F56T YGFV

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

FZKI F98M KO35

>How to redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Gamers/users need to have their social media accounts linked to their game accounts before they can redeem the codes. They can sign in using any of these accounts: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and so on.

After linking their social media accounts, individuals must log in to the Garena Free Fire portal using any of their chosen social media platform.

Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned codes into the given area on your display. Before you submit the codes, click ‘OK’ to confirm your request. After the successful redemption, players must check the in-game mailbox to claim their reward.

Users may have to attempt numerous codes because the new redeem codes have a time/use limit and may no longer work after they have hit their limit. It normally takes 24 hours for the codes to be processed, and the points do not function for guest accounts.

