Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 2: Use These Codes to Access Premium Content For Free

Garena Free Fire game may have gained popularity in the backdrop of PUBG Mobile‘s ban in India but it managed to make its own standing among gaming enthusiasts. So, even when PUBG re-entered with a new name and branding, it could not affect Garena Free Fire’s popularity. Garena Free Fire went on to become the first battle royal game to cross the mark of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is still sitting at the pinnacle in the list of Top Grossing Game. The game was recently unveiled in a high definition version called Garena Free Fire Max where developers introduced improved animations, graphics and textures to make the gaming experience richer.

Garena Free Fire is free to download the game and you can download it from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. However, there are certain in-game features that are available at a premium. Features like better weapon style, character customisation and other content aim to make the experience better for gamers. Interested in the features but don’t wish to spend money? Well, in that case, you could use the Free Fire redeem codes that provide access to premium content without any cost

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, November 02, 2021:

ADERT8BHKPOU

BBHUQWPO1616UY

BHPOU81616NHDF

DDFRTY1616POUYT

EDXXDSZSSDFG

FDRDSASERTYH

FFGTYUO16POKH

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FHBVCDFQWERT

FMKI88YTGFD8

JCDKCNJE5RTR

KLLPDJHDDBJD

MHOP8YTRZACD

MJTFAER8UOP16

NHKJU88TREQW

SDAWR88YO16UB

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

- To be able to use these codes make sure that your game account is linked to any of the social media accounts- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or Apple IDs in the case of iOS users.

- Once that’s done, log on Garena Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

- Sign in using any of the preferred social media account or Apple ID (for iOS users only)

- Use any of the codes mention here and paste them into the box on your screen.

- Confirm your request by clicking on 'OK' before submitting the codes.

- After successfully redeeming the codes, check the game mail section, which is embedded, for such rewards.

- Please note that you may have to try with multiple codes as the redeem codes have a use limit and may not work after it’s exhausted.

Advertisement

- After the redemption is done, it may take up to 24 hours for premium benefits to reflect in your game account.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.