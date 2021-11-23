Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 23: How To Get Premium Content For Free

Garena Free Fire is one of the oldest battle royale games out there. The game, while being older than PUBG Mobile, only gained significant popularity after PUBG Mobile faced a ban in multiple countries including India. Since last year, Garena Free Fire has gained immense popularity and is considered a more accessible title as the system requirements are not as high as on Battlegrounds Mobile India or on Call of Duty: Mobile. The game was recently crowned the most-downloaded game in October this year according to a report.

Like other battle royale games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Fortnite, Garena Free Fire also comes with additional items that can be obtained from winning and completing missions. There is also an in-game store that allows players to make in-app purchases in order to buy premium content. However, since everyone can not pay money for premium content, Garena releases a list of codes that can be redeemed for different items from the official Free Fire website. Let us take a look at Garena Free Fire’s redeem codes for today, November 23:

Advertisement

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

In order to avail these codes, users need to log on to Garena Free Fire’s official website (reward.ff.garena.com/en) on any browser. Then, they need to log in using their Free Fire credentials - this will be the same login username/password you use in the game. After this, users need to enter the codes in the website to get premium content. Once the code is accepted, the item will be added to your Garena Free Fire profile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.