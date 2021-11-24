Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 24: How To Claim Premium Content For Free

India is a big market for mobile games. Last year, however, many mobile gaming fans were met with disappointment when PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Thankfully, there were games like Garena Free Fire for games to fall back on, during the absence of the hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile in India. Garena Free Fire gained significant popularity during the last year and a half, despite being older than PUBG Mobile itself. This popularity, however, did not deteriorate after PUBG Mobile was re-launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. So much so that Garena Free Fire was the most-downloaded game in the world in October 2021.

Garena Free Fire functions like most Battle Royale Games, meaning that users can download or buy skins or other premium content like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be redeemed to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. These can be claimed at the game’s official website. Let us take a look at the redeem codes for today, November 24 that users can use to claim premium content:

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

In order to redeem these codes, Garena Free Fire players need to go to rewards.ff.garena.com, and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Then, users need to copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. Once done, a dialogue box will pop-up for cross-check. Click OK and you are done. Once the redeem codes are availed successfully, players can collect their reward from the game’s mail section.

