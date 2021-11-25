Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 25: Use These To Claim Today’s Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games after the likes of PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and the likes. The game emerged as the most-downloaded game in the world in October 2021, and is quite popular among Indian mobile gamers. Garena Free Fire also requires the least minimum specifications, allowing people with budget smartphones to also seamlessly enjoy the third-person shooter game.

Garena Free Fire functions like other similar games, meaning that users can download or buy items like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be used to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. These can be claimed at the game’s official website. Let us take a look at the redeem codes for today, November 25 that you can claim for premium content:

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

In order to redeem these codes, players need to go to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Then, users need to copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. Once done, a dialogue box will pop-up for cross-check. Click OK and you are done.

