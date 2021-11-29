Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 29 : How to Get Premium Rewards for Free

Garena Free Fire has taken over the battle royale game gaming segment and established itself as one of the most popular games in the genre. One of the key reasons for Free Fire’s immense success is the fact that the game doesn’t necessarily require a high spec device to run smoothly. It can work well even on budget level devices and delivers a good gaming experience to users. The game lets users form teams, strategies and decide about the landing position and other key aspects. Free Fire in India gained popularity as a replacement for PUBG Mobile after the latter’s ban.

However, it now has made its own niche and despite PUBG’s comeback, it’s stronger than ever. Free Fire became the first battle royale game to cross 1 billion downloads on Android’s Google Play Store. While the game is available for free on the Play Store and Apple’s app store, there are certain in-game options and features that require a premium.

Advertisement

These features include skin and weapon options and other elements that work to enhance the gaming experience. However, if you don’t wish to pay extra money for these features, you may use the Free Fire codes released by Garena on a daily basis.

>Garena Free Fire Redemption Code, November 29:

-F456 Y7UI JKMN

-F5MK E456 7UJL

-F65R FDRJ 5I8T

-F7VY GHDE RO59

-F8G7 VY3D SJKO

-F97Y 6TGH JKFR

-FBNM KI34 F857

-FDSA Q124 5YHN

-FGHJ HGFC BNVK

-FG6T VCGD BE4N

-FK6O Y98G 7CU7

-FR45 6YUJ MNBV

-FR98 F76T GDBN

-FSWE RTYU JKMN

-FV5X A5AS ZXCV

>How To use Garena Free Fire Redemption Code:

To use these Free Fire redemption codes, you first need to link any of your preferred social media pages to the gaming account. iOS user may also use their Apple IDs for this process.

Once you have linked your social media to the game account, log on to the Garena Free Fire website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/.

Next, log in using your linked social media page i.e. Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple ID.

Here, copy-paste any of the 12 digit redemption codes mentioned above into the box on your screen.

Confirm your request by clicking on ‘OK’.

The redemption may take up to 24 hours to reflect in your gaming account or it even may even fail due to exhaustion of the limit allotted to a particular code. In both cases, you will get a confirmation via mail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.