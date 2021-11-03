Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 3: How to Get Premium Items For Free

Amid the plethora of online action-adventure game options available at present, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games in the genre. The game went on to become the first battle royal game to cross the mark of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is occupying the summit spot in the list of Top Grossing Game in the country and is gradually becoming the most trending mobile game in the world.

The games developed by 111 Dots Studio, allows 50 players to play a 10-minute-long bout loaded with weaponry and also allows them to acquire new weapons and supplies to extend their battlefield strategies. They can also gain attractive skins and flashy accessories which make Free Fire stand out from other similar games.

While the game is a free to download and lets users/players to use it without spending a penny, there are few in-game features that are available at a premium subscription. Features such as better weapon style, character customisation and other features aim to make the experience better for the gamers. The developers are upgrading numerous alpha-numeric codes to help the players get rewards for free on a daily basis. By using these codes, players can get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

>Here are Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, November 3, 2021

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

>How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

- Before gamers/users can redeem the codes, they need to make sure that they have a social media account is linked to their game account. They can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

- Once they link their social media account, they have to log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts.

- Use any of the codes mentioned above and paste them into the box on your screen.

- Confirm your request by clicking on 'OK' before submitting the codes.

- After successfully redeeming the codes, they can check the game mail section to collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

- The users may have to try with multiple codes as the new redeem codes have a time/use limit and may not work after it has reached its limit.

- The codes usually take 24-hours to get credited, and the points do not work for guest accounts.

