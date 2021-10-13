Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 12 : Enjoy Premium Features Using These Codes

Garena Free Fire mobile game gained popularity after PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government last year. Garena Free Fire instantly became one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Despite the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago, Garena Free Fire has managed to maintain its popularity in the segment. The game allows players to form their own strategies with decisions like weapon acquisition, landing position and fight with the enemy in the game. While the game is free to download, there are certain in-game contents that are only available at a premium. However, if you don’t wish to spend any money on the features and still avail of their benefits, here are some free redemption codes to access premium features for free

Garena Free Fire redeem codes, October 12

0HYDHUYT9RW9

6OL2ZADLGFOV

90JF28DH7LN5

ANRA76X1MJH7

AOWLDJH7YRD4

BWX3FHU7HQKF

CBQIDHUB66FZ

CDLKMNU7VQNFD

FGDJU7HHUNK6

K169PDLI62BQ

K7E8GR9X2CJL

KKJFHUU4KQFQ

Additional free codes for Garena Free Fire for October 12

OJ58DJIZEWVA

PUKDHYDBOL8A

QBGOJ7BJZALH

QY64FUYMDWPO

VK5WWRHAGK5V

WDHKY8P2420T

XP8GCKESRYVN

XS2SK2VIW3FU

So now that you have these free codes, here are steps you need to follow to claim them.

First, you need to ensure that your game account is liked with any of your social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Now, log on to the Garena Free Fire website on your device and sign in using any of the preferred social media accounts. Copy one of the free codes mentioned above and paste it into the box appearing on your screen. Thereafter click on 'OK' to verify your request.

The redeemed code can take up to 24 hours to reflect in your account. Once the redemption is confirmed, you will be able to use some premium content as a reward.

Garena Free Fire game is available for free download on iOS and Android app stores. On Google Playe Store the game has receiver over 1 billion downloads and has a rating of 4.2 out of five stars.

