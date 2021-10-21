Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 21: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular smartphone games in India right now. The Battle Royale-styled action title earned immense popularity during the lockdown, especially after PUBG Ban. Garena Free Fire competes against games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile, and PUBG remake Battlegrounds Mobile that also offer a similar style of gameplay. Talking in terms of downloads, Free Fire has over one billion downloads and the number is only increasing.

As the game is free on iOS and Android Play Store, it is widely played by gaming enthusiasts in India. However, multiple premium content will only make the gaming experience more enjoyable. The premium content can only be accessed by giving away a few bucks, but we will make it a lot easy for you. We bring you some codes that can give you access to some premium content for free. Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 21:

-FFGTYUO16POKH

-BBHUQWPO1616UY

-DDFRTY1616POUYT

-NHKJU88TREQW

-SDAWR88YO16UB

-FFGYBGFDAPQO

-MJTFAER8UOP16

-F6YHSDRFTYHJ

-YIX1TRU1ZXB9

Here are some additional Garena Free Fire latest Redeem Codes

-UZZH1ZQZFLGS

-NGI8HUAMRXE2

-QX68K973G8WM

-F0667AESJ1MH

-FO98F7YTGVNM

-LH3DHG87XU5U

-9A373HPALJRZ

Now that we have shared the codes, here are the steps to claim them with ease. For redeeming the codes, make sure your social media account on either Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook is linked to your game. Once your social media account is linked, open the game. Now, using the preferred social media account, log in on the Garena Free Fire website. A box will appear on the screen, in the box, enter the code. You can simply copy and paste any of these codes into the box. Now, click OK. The website will verify the code which you have entered. The verification can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you are free to use the premium content as a reward. Note, the redeem codes are valid for a limited period.

