Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games have become one of the most common types in India. With the proliferation of the gaming industry due to the COVID-19 restricting people indoors, the graph for the number of players indulging in battle royale games is rising exponentially. Garena Free Fire, too, has a plethora of people hooked to their screens. It competes with games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Fortnite, and Call Of Duty. Attractive skins, flashy accessories, and a wide range of weapons to choose from make the Garena Free Fire stand out. Garena Free Fire is available on iOS and Android Play Store for free.
These features offer an increased variation on purchase. However, spending bucks to gain in-game rewards is not everybody’s cup of tea. To get rid of this impasse, here is a list of redeemable codes that can give you access to the game’s premium content. The redeemable codes are valid for a limited time period, and hence, you should use one of these codes as quickly as possible:
>Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 26:
X0P66G228LXN
QY64FUYMDWPO
K169PDLI62BQ
ANRA76X1MJH7
AOWLDJH7YRD4
KKJFHUU4KQFQ
FGDJU7HHUNK6
6OL2ZADLGFOV
0HYDHUYT9RW9
XS2SK2VIW3FU
QBGOJ7BJZALH
K7E8GR9X2CJL
OJ58DJIZEWVA
90JF28DH7LN5
VK5WWRHAGK5V
BWX3FHU7HQKF
WDHKY8P2420T
CDLKMNU7VQNFD
XP8GCKESRYVN
CBQIDHUB66FZ
PUKDHYDBOL8A
>Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease:
Step 1: Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.
Step 2: Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts.
Step 3: You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on “OK". The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.
