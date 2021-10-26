Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games have become one of the most common types in India. With the proliferation of the gaming industry due to the COVID-19 restricting people indoors, the graph for the number of players indulging in battle royale games is rising exponentially. Garena Free Fire, too, has a plethora of people hooked to their screens. It competes with games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Fortnite, and Call Of Duty. Attractive skins, flashy accessories, and a wide range of weapons to choose from make the Garena Free Fire stand out. Garena Free Fire is available on iOS and Android Play Store for free.

These features offer an increased variation on purchase. However, spending bucks to gain in-game rewards is not everybody’s cup of tea. To get rid of this impasse, here is a list of redeemable codes that can give you access to the game’s premium content. The redeemable codes are valid for a limited time period, and hence, you should use one of these codes as quickly as possible:

Advertisement

>Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 26:

X0P66G228LXN

QY64FUYMDWPO

K169PDLI62BQ

ANRA76X1MJH7

AOWLDJH7YRD4

KKJFHUU4KQFQ

FGDJU7HHUNK6

6OL2ZADLGFOV

0HYDHUYT9RW9

XS2SK2VIW3FU

QBGOJ7BJZALH

K7E8GR9X2CJL

OJ58DJIZEWVA

90JF28DH7LN5

VK5WWRHAGK5V

BWX3FHU7HQKF

WDHKY8P2420T

CDLKMNU7VQNFD

XP8GCKESRYVN

CBQIDHUB66FZ

PUKDHYDBOL8A

>Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease:

Step 1: Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

Step 2: Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts.

Step 3: You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on “OK". The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.

>Keywords:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.