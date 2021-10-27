Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here's How You Can Enjoy Rewards In Few Easy Steps

Battle Royale games have become one of the most attention-grabbing games in India. With the proliferation of the gaming industry, the graph for the number of players indulging in battle royale games is rising exponentially.

Garena Free Fire, too, has a plethora of people hooked to their screens. It competes with games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Call Of Duty. 50 players fly down to an arena to play a 10-minute-long bout loaded with weaponry. Attractive skins and flashy accessories also make Free Fire stand out from other similar games.

The flashy in-game upgrades, however, are only accessible if you purchase them. But there is another way that the developers have devised that can give you access to the game’s premium content. They upgrade multiple alpha-numeric redeemable codes that are valid for a limited time period and open up the upgrades for you after following the easy steps given below. So, while the game only has one winner, these codes make everybody winners of something.

Here are the steps to how you can claim these codes:

Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts.

You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on ‘OK.’

The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.

Garena Free Fire is available on iOS and Android Play Store for free.

