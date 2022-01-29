Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes January 29: Use These Codes To Claim Free Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire is probably the most popular battle royale game after PUBG Mobile. The game currently enjoys more than 100 crore downloads on the Google Play Store and was the most downloaded game few months back in October 2021. Garena Free Fire places 50 players on an island where they battle it out in a survival-type mode where the last team standing is the winner.

Garena Free Fire, like other Battle Royale game, allows players to customise their characters and gain skills and weapons in order to enhance their game and have an edge over competitors. However, unlike any other battle royale game, Garena Free Fire gives its users redeem codes every day that they can use to avail free accessories and weapons. The codes can be found online and easily availed on the game’s website. Let us take a look at some of the codes Garena Free Fire users can avail for free rewards and accessories today.

34RU 765R DFEG

FY65 RWFE RTIG

VGHY EURG JFQ2

FRMT YKUO I8HU

U9TG QV2S Z3RF

UGJT KOU9 J8H7

G6F5 TDRS WFG4

RNTY KLUO J9N8

FJBC HJNK 5RY7

F5E3 R5T5 YHGB

F7T5 5FDS W355

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

FBYV TCGD B2EN

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

Users can redeem these free codes by logging on the Garena website and going to the Rewards section on the Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

