Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: What’s Different In The 'Max' Version That Is Not Banned In India By Govt

Garena Free Fire was one of the many apps that were banned by the government of India earlier this week on grounds of national security. Now while most of the other apps are lesser known Garena Free Fire was a game that enjoyed a massive following. After Garena Free Fire was banned and taken down from the Google Play Store, the makers said that they are working on addressing the problem. This ban has, however, left a huge void for mobile gamers who indulged in the popular battle royale game. But, they still have an alternative - let’s take a look.

We tried looking for Garena Free Fire and found out about the Garena Free Fire Max, the newer version of the game is still listed on the Google Play Store. Upon going back to the list of 54 apps banned, we also found out that Garena Free Fire Max is not included in the list of games and apps that have been banned in the country. With that news in mind, let us take a look at how Garena Free Fire Max is different from the normal version that was banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: GARENA FREE FIRE MAX OFFERS BETTER GRAPHICS

The major difference between Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max is the better graphics that the latter offers. The standard game did not have as high graphics as one would expect from the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Garena Free Fire Max was launched last year as a more direct competitor to the two games. The standard version that was banned earlier this week was a rather low intensity game, and ran smoothly on budget phones as well. With Garena Free Fire Max now being the only option, many players may have to upgrade their smartphones.

Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: FREE FIRE MAX NEEDS DOUBLE STORAGE SPACE

Given that Garena Free Fire Max offers better graphics, it should come as no surprise that the game requires more storage space. While the standard Garena Free Fire was somewhere around 500-700MB in size, the new game goes up to 1.5GB in size and will require more space on users’ smartphones. It also consumes more battery, according to online reports.

Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: FREE FIRE MAX NEEDS MORE RAM

With the better graphics, comes the requirement of more RAM and a more advanced processor and GPU. Free Fire Max consumes more CPU, GPU, and RAM than the standard version that is now banned in India. The game’s system requirements ask for about 4GB of RAM or more to run smoothly.

Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: BETTER DRAW DISTANCE

Draw distance is the measure of how far from a player the objects will be rendered. In Garena Free Fire Max, the officials introduce a better drawing distance through which players can view a whole map from a particular point. This makes the experience more realistic and makes it easier for players to spot enemies from a distance.

FREE FIRE MAX: NEW FEATURES, CHARACTERS, AND ABILITIES

Garena Free Fire Max is a more advanced version of Garena Free Fire. Given that, the game comes with a bunch of features like new characters, abilities, and more. Garena Free Fire Max also allows players to customise their own maps and play in them. This feature is called Craftland and was added in a later update to Garena Free Fire Max.

