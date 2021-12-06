Garena Free Fire: Win Exclusive Money Heist Sports Car in The Game And How to Get it

One of the most popular mobile games in India, Garena Free Fire offers users opportunities to avail premium content and win prizes. The popular Battle Royale game organises events and releases in order to provide something exciting for players to compete. On Sunday, Garena announced a new Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration which allows players to win rewards like the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car. One must complete daily missions to win banknotes which can be further exchanged.

In their Twitter post, Garena Free Fire wrote, “Ready to raid? Complete the daily challenges in-game now to get banknotes and exchange the banknotes exciting Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards such as the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car!"

The in-game currency are diamonds that can be used to buy bundles, weapons, etc. On Thursday, Free Fire announced that the game is offering an opportunity for players to win exclusive Money Heist items.

“Can’t go on a heist without proper tools! Obtain all the necessary equipment via the Heist Royale event." read the tweet. “Win the exclusive Money Heist items and steal the show with your best tools before the event ends on the 8th of December."

Free Fire redemption codes can be claimed on the game’s official website, and are restricted to a specific server. Free Fire players can win lots of benefits with the help of various events regularly organised. Once the codes are redeemed, gamers will receive it within 24 hours.

The new collaboration between Garena Free Fire and Money Heist will bring fans of the Netflix series and game together. Money Heist premiered its final season on December 3.

