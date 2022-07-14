Garmin Edge 1040 Solar And Varia RCT715 Tail Light For Cyclists Launched in India: Price And Features

Garmin has introduced two new products in India this week, aimed at cyclists mostly. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715 are definitely not your run-of-the-mill devices but the company seems to be intent on targeting this segment. The Edge 1040 Solar is a GPS-based bike computer which gives all sorts of details to the rider, and as the name suggests, it can charge using solar energy. The Varia RCT715 is a tail light with a built-in camera and a radar.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Varia RCT715 Prices India

Advertisement

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar price in India is Rs 72,990 and you also have the non-solar variant available for Rs 67,990. The Varia RCT715 costs 40,490. All these products are now available in the country across different channels.

Also Read: Twitter Says It Has No Plans For Company-Wide Layoffs

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Varia RCT715 Features

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar comes equipped with the PowerGlass technology from the brand, which we also saw on its new smartwatch in the market. This tech is the main reason why this Edge 1040 Solar can be charged using solar power. It gets multi-band GNSS as well so that you get accurate GPS readings during your rides. It promises a battery life of up to 100 hours with battery saved mode enabled.

The device gives you vital details like VO2 max, ideal recovery time after your last ride, and how much load the training is taking on the rider, and gives you a focused approach for training.

Also Read: WhatsApp Messages And Calls Now Work Through Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses: All Details

Advertisement

The Edge 1040 Solar also gives you readings while riding in different conditions and get alerts to take a break. You can pair this device with the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone to sync all the data.

The Varia RCT715 gives you visual and audio alerts and especially warns the cyclist about any approaching vehicle. The tail light works well with the Garmin bike computer, smartwatch or the Varia smart device app. With the lights and camera on, the Varia RCT715 lasts for about 6 hours, and by adding the night flash the backup time comes down to 4 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.