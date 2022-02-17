Garmin Fenix 7 With Inbuilt Flashlight, Premium Garmin Epix Watches Launched in India

Smart wearable maker Garmin has announced the launch of its new Fenix 7 smartwatch series today in India. The new watch series is designed for “adventure seekers and explorers", and it showcases an array of features such as enhanced solar cell efficiency and longer battery life. The series includes two models - Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7X - both offering similar features but the latter sports a bigger display. Naturally, the Garmin Fenix 7X offers better battery backup. All modes come with the traditional round-shaped dial and promise heavy durability. Additionally, the company launched its premium Garmin Epix watch in India that debuted globally in January 2022 as Garmin Epix (Gen 2).

Garmin Fenix 7 Series Specifications

The regular Garmin Fenix 7 offers a viewing area of 1.3-inch, while the Fenix 7X offers a viewing area of 1.4-inch. The company says the display is “sunlight-visible", and the body comes with US Military MIL-STD-810 certification for high durability. Both models have up to 32GB of internal storage, enough to store roughly 2,000 songs. Different versions of the watch have different lens materials such as Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection, Power Sapphire protection, and Power Glass Glass - all promising different levels of durability.

Some of the popular health features the Garmin Fenix 7, and Garmin Fenix 7X include a Blood Oxygen monitor (SpO2), 40 built-in sports modes, step count, and more. The regular model will offer up to 22 days of battery with solar power enabled (that is when you spend three hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions), and the Fenix 7X will provide up to 37 days of backup with solar. If users use other high-end features like GPS, the battery backup will reduce.

Garmin Epix Specifications

The Garmin Epix comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416×416 pixels resolution. Customers can choose between the stainless steel or black/white titanium edition - either way, both have the same US Military MIL-STD-810 certification for heavy durability. The smartwatch can track key health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, calories, and “body battery". The watch features an advanced GPS, specifically designed for adventurers and trekkers.

The Garmin Epix offers a battery backup of up to 16 days with standard usage. Users will get a six-day backup with the Always-on Display feature enabled.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series and Garmin Epix Price in India

The Garmin Fenix 7 Series and Epix are available in India at the starting price of Rs 67,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively, starting today. Customers can buy the watches via Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Decathlon, and Garmin Brand Stores.

