Garmin India Launches Instinct Crossover And Instinct Crossover Solar Smartwatches With 70 Days Battery life - Price & Specs

Popular wearable brand Garmin on Thursday announced the launch of its Instinct smartwatch series in India - Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar. The Garmin Instinct smartwatch series is equipped with 24/7 health monitoring and activity tracking features.

Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) will be available to purchase at the cost of Rs 55,999 and Rs 61,990 respectively from 20th January, Friday onwards on Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Garmin Brand Store and Helios Watch Store

The new Instinct Crossover comes with thermal and shock resistant built to MIL-STD-810, chemically strengthened Scratch Resistant Lens and 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating. The new Revo Drive analog hand technology will help ensure autocalibration to keep users precisely on time during an extreme adventure.

Advertisement

According to the company, Garmin Instinct Crossover - Solar Edition can provide up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Even without solar, base model Instinct Crossover can provide nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and a Health Monitoring activity which allows users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view. Key fitness features include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time.

“Garmin brings a hybrid GPS multisport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling, and driving. Instinct Crossover is specifically designed for those who prefer the look of a rugged traditional watch but also love to have the latest technology on their wrist," said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

Read all the Latest Tech News here