Garmin Sq 2 Smartwatches Featuring 11 Day Battery Life Launched In India: All Details

Garmin has introduced two new smartwatches, the Venu Sq2 and Venu Sq2 Music Edition in India. According to the manufacturer, these are the most reasonably priced GPS smartwatches that provide connectivity and fitness monitoring features in the market.

Both watches - Venu Sq and Venu Sq2 Music Edition - feature a rectangular AMOLED display, with up to 25 built-in sports apps and unlike a few other Garmin watches, the Venu Sq Series features a touchscreen for quick access to to health stats. Also, using the Garmin Connect app, you can use the watches with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Garmin Venu Sq Series Features

Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition offer up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and lets users track heath metrics 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for in-depth analysis of workouts, sleep quality data and other essential data figures.

For hands-free listening, the Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition lets users store up to 500 music tracks on-device.

Women can track their menstrual cycle with the Garmin Connect app on Android or iOS.

The watches let you track heart rate by the second and provide absnormal heart rate alerts when you are resting.

More data including Pulse-Oxygen, respiration and stress metrics are available to users as well.

25+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports applications, including walking, jogging, cycling, tennis and more make it simple to alter up a workout. It even has preloaded Pilates, yoga, HIIT, and cardio programmes.

​Garmin Venu Sq Series Pricing and Availability

Venu Sq 2 will retail for Rs 27,999, while the Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition starts at Rs 33,490. Both watches will be available from October 28, 2022 on a plethora of platforms including both offline and online establishments like Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just In Time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Nykaa and Synergizer.

