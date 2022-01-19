Garmin Venu 2 Plus With Voice Control Features Launched in India

Smart wearable maker Garmin has announced the launch of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch in India - designed for fitness-oriented customers. It is also the company’s first smartwatch to integrate voice-calling and hands-free voice assistance features. It essentially means the smartwatch offers its users the convenience of making phone calls from their wrist. With voice assistance support such as Apple Siri, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby, users can respond to texts, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices. Customers can manage the Garmin Venu 2 Plus with the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Specifications

Similar to the Garmin Venu 2, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display. In terms of battery, we get nine days of backup with typical usage, 24 hours of backup with GPS mode enabled, 8 hours of battery with GPS and music mode enabled, and 10-day runtime with power saver mode. The watch weighs 50 grams, and it comes with a 5ATM water-resistant build. Apart from the voice calling feature, we get sensors to monitor SpO2 (blood oxygen levels), all-day stress, VO2, sleep, respiration, and wrist heart rate.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also allows users to track intensity minutes and menstruation cycle. The Venu 2 series also comes with 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports trackers such as running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, and advanced strength training with muscle map graphics. We also get inbuilt storage to let users save songs offline. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus will seemingly allow users to download up to 650 songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Users will continue to get notifications via the connected smartphone. As always, the new Garmin watch can also be personalised with apps and watch faces.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price in India

The all-new Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 46,990, and customers can choose between three colours - Graphite Black, Cream Gold, and Powder Grey. It is available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury and the synergizer website.

