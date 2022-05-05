Garmin Vivomove Sport With 5-Day Battery Life, Trendy Look Launched in India

Garmin has announced the launch of the Vivomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch that is available “exclusively" on the e-commerce platform Nykaa. The smartwatch adopts a trendy look, unlike most Garmin watches that come with a sport-oriented rugged design, and it is available to purchase in Ivory, Cool Mint, Cocoa, and Black colours. It will retail across Nykaa platforms - Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man in India. Key features of the smartwatch is that it comes with an OLED display that promises vivid colours. As expected, the Vivomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch continues to come with health-tracking features for fitness-oriented customers.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Price in India

All four colour options of the Garmin Vivomove Sport are available for Rs 18,990. As mentioned, the watch is available to purchase across Nykaa channels. The platform is not offering any sale deals yet.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Specifications

The Garmin Vivomove Sport features a round-shape dial that comes bundled with a silicone strap. The strap is ideal for customers with wrists circumference of 125-190mm. We get an OLED display 72 x 154 pixels and 5ATM protection against water splashes. With watch mode (always-on display), we’ll get a one-day battery, while standard usage would fetch up to five days of battery life.

In terms of health features, the Garmin Vivomove Sport can monitor respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings). Its Body Battery energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level, which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down. Women’s health features include menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking. We further get built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. Customers can manage the smartwatch with the Garmin Connect app on Google Play and Apple App Store.

