Gboard Is Finally Going To Be Useful On Android Tablets: Here’s How

Google’s focus towards foldable and tablets have become evident with the new versions of Android tailormade for these devices. Android L version is the software that is likely to power these devices for years to come, and now other optimisations have started in the background.

The most important one is the new-look Gboard layout for Android tablets, which gives you broader keys in a square shape, and even the placements of some alphabets have changed for better typing ergonomics. Google has also added a new Tab key which is above the Caps key.

Most people would agree that typing with the virtual keyboard on Android tablets has not been a pleasant experience, the crammed key spaces and other symbols spread out makes it hard to type fluently. But the new-look Gboard looks to solve those issues and make Android tablets a viable choice for those who type a lot on the go.

These changes are part of the Gboard version 12.3 which is available in beta avatar for now, and it should soon be available for end users. Once the public release is confirmed, other tablet makers can offer it with the pre-loaded Android version on their devices. Interestingly, the new Gboard layout has not been listed for beta testers, but we expect that to change in the coming weeks.

Android 12L was previewed at the google I/O 2022 keynote this year, and we also got a closer look at the upcoming Pixel Tablet which is going to be available next year. The Gboard could be a handy addition to the Android tablet ecosystem, which is slowly becoming more functional and useful. Having said that, it still has a long way to go before people start seeing Android tablets as an alternative to iPads.

