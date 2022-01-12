German Watchdog Says Google Agrees to Remove Showcase From General Searches

Alphabet’s Google has offered to remove News Showcase content from general search results in a bid to end a competition investigation into the selection of news in the product, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said on Wednesday.

The Cartel Office will now consult with affected news publishers to assess whether Google’s proposal would be effective.

The Cartel Office had announced in June that it was investigating Google’s Showcase product under its new powers to regulate internet companies.

