Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 For Under Rs 60,000 In India: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable device might be a year-old model but it still packs a punch, and its form factor gives you a refreshing option for Android users. This week’s special sale online gives you the chance to buy this flip phone for a discounted price of under Rs 60,000 in India. Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Samsung is powered by a Snapdragon chipset and its original price tag used to be closer to Rs 1 lakh in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Special Discount Price: How To Get

Advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is available on Flipkart for Rs 59,999 in the country, as a part of the special festive offer this week. Generally, you would find this device selling for around Rs 80,000, so the deal price is definitely worth your attention. If you add the extra offers through bank cards, the effective purchase cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could go down further.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display that gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset which is old but still quite capable. You have a dual rear camera setup of multiple 12-megapixel sensors and a 10-megapixel shooter on the front. The Flip 3 carries a 3300mAh battery which could prove to be insufficient for a long day’s backup.

All these features and its special discounted price make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 an intriguing option for buyers, especially for those who’ve wanted to use a foldable device for long. You might say Rs 55,000 for this device is a lot, but if the budget and your interest is strong, then we suggest you to pick this up right away.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here