Get To Know Mira Murati, The OpenAI CTO Raising Concerns About AI Misuse

OpenAI is known for its groundbreaking breakthrough with ChatGPT, but the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, has also been making headlines. Murati, the 35-year old CTO of OpenAI, joined the company in 2018 as VP of Applied AI & Partnerships but eventually became the CTO in 2022.

Murati was born in San Francisco, and while multiple reports claim that she’s of Indian origin, her surname, Murati, reflects Albanian origin. Mira completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree from Dartmouth College, and after starting her career as a Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs, Murati went on to work with Elon Musk at Tesla between 2013 and 2016. During her time at Tesla, she played a key role in developing the Tesla Model X.

Recently, Murati has also expressed her concerns that AI could be misused if it falls into the wrong hands, and how you govern the use of this technology globally.

“AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?" Murati told Time Magazine.

She added, “But we’re a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else."

