Global PC Shipments To Fall By More Than 8 Percent In 2022 Due To Economic Slowdown

The global macro-economic factors are set to hamper global shipments of traditional PCs this year, leading to a 8.2 per cent fall (on-year) to 321.2 million PC units. Similarly, the forecast for worldwide tablet shipments has been lowered to 158 million units, a 6.2 per cent decline compared to 2021, according to a new IDC report. Headwinds from lockdowns, war, and inflation are the leading factors behind slowing demand for PCs and tablets.

“Supply shortages have plagued the industry for a while and the recent lockdowns in parts of China continue to exacerbate the issue as factories struggle to receive new components from upstream suppliers while also facing issues downstream when it comes to shipping finished goods," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“While the restrictions are expected to ease soon, worker sentiment within the supply chain remains muted, and backlogs of deliveries will persist for the remainder of the year," he added.

Despite the lower forecast for 2022, PC shipments are expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels as upcoming device refreshes, robust commercial demand, and uptake within emerging markets continue to be drivers for the industry, the report noted.

The report expected shipments to return to positive annual growth in 2023 and beyond, although this year’s decline will result in a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of (-) 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, tablets face a larger decline over the same period as competition from PCs as well as smartphones will continue to inhibit growth, leading to a (-) 2 per cent CAGR.

“On top of the compounding issues related to the pandemic, we have now added war, inflation, and on-going China lockdowns to the equation," said Ryan Reith, Group Vice President with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

