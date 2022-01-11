Gmail Becomes The Fourth App Ever To Reach This Landmark

Gmail is probably one of the most popular email service out there. The Gmail app for Android has now hit 10 billion installs, becoming the fourth application ever to achieve the benchmark. The other three apps that have raked in 10 billion or more downloads on Android are also from Google itself - Google Play Services, YouTube, and Google Maps. Gmail is one of the most porminent email services since its inception in 2004. The app on Android also keeps getting new features every now and then to give users new features and functionality to keep the app relevant to the changing landscape.

Gmail’s 10 billion downloads mark was first spotted by the folks at Android Police. The report from Android Police also states that Gmail is the fourth app to reach this number on the Google Play Store. Recently, Gmail users got a new Undo Send feature that allows users to recall emails in a given time-frame between 5 seconds and 30 seconds. Gmail previously had a five second window for recalling an email sent by mistake. This feature is available on the web, as well as the Gmail Android and iOS app.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Make One-On-One Voice, Video Calls Directly From Gmail App

Now, many of these 10 billion downloads are to be credited with the fact that Gmail is the de-facto email app on Android phones. It did, however, take longer than YouTube and Google Maps, both platforms or apps that became a thing much later in time. As pointed out in a 9to5Google report, this could be due to various reasons like the rise of Gmail Go, the toned-down version of the primary app for lower-end mobiles or the fact that people don’t bother to download the app until they have to check their emails.

Last year, Gmail app users got many features that expanded the mailing app’s functionality way beyond the basic email capabilities. Users can now start Google Meet meetings, check their Google Calendar, and can access other Workspace apps directly from the Gmail app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.