Goa Airport Bus at Rs 200: How To Book Electric AC Goa Airport Bus Tickets Online

If you are planning to travel solo to Goa then you must know that after flight tickets and hotel bookings, another big expense is airport cabs. While cabs are easily available from the airport and you can also get a cab to the airport from any part of Goa, it may cost at least Rs 1,500.

WATCH VIDEO: How to book Electric AC Goa Airport Bus online at Rs 200

Advertisement

Depending on the traffic condition and tourist demand, cabs from parts of North Goa can even charge around Rs 1,800 to take you to the airport. Now, paying around Rs 1,500 twice for the to-and-fro airport trips can be quite expensive for a solo traveller. This is where the government bus service helps as a budget-friendly alternative.

For those unaware, the Goa government has started an electric bus service from the airport and you can also take the bus from popular parts of Goa to the airport as well. The bus ride is quite comfortable as you will be travelling in an air conditioned bus and as it’s electric, there’s hardly any noise. For reference, the bus takes around 75 minutes from Calangute to the airport and there’s only stop at the Panjim bus depot.

Top Tech News - August 16: Mac Users Need To Update Zoom, Android 13 Launched On Google Pixel, More

Advertisement

While booking an electric bus ride to the airport does sound cool and cost-effective, it is highly advisable that you keep ample time at hand if you need to catch a flight. Also, there may be times that the bus service isn’t available. Note that the timings for the electric bus service may change without any prior notice, so always prepare a plan B and also book tickets a couple of days in advance to beat the rush. If you plan well then Goa airport electric bus service will surely bring a smile on your face.

WATCH VIDEO: Screenshot hacks that every iPhone user must know!

How to book Goa Airport electric bus online:

Advertisement

1. Go to the KTCL website by visiting the “https://goakadamba.com/" link.

2. This ticketing service is provided by RedBus and there is an extra charge of Rs 10. So, you will end up paying a total of Rs 210.

3. Search for the nearest bus stop, select the date and select a bus depending on the timings.

4. Provide personal details for booking tickets and pay online. The tickets will get mailed to you and you can also save a screenshot of the same.

5. Note that you are not required to print this ticket. Just show it to the bus attendant when asked for along with a valid government ID.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here