The culmination of Kratos and Atreus’ journey in the Norse realm, God of War Ragnarök, will be officially released on November 9, 2022, only a few months from now. GameInformer has posted a series of screenshots and a brief teaser before the launch, both of which offer new information about God of War Ragnarok’s gameplay.

GameInformer’s video teaser, for a brief moment, shows the new dwarven realm that new and returning players will be able to explore for the first time. Now, it is being speculated that the access to the new realm may have something to do with Brok and Sindri, the two dwarfs who helped Kratos and Atreus in the previous game.

In the fight against Asgard, Kratos and Atreus are going to battle the Norse gods to in an attempt to prevent the catastrophe called Ragnarok. And as it turns out, the game will be the final chapter in the Norse duology. The game is also going to feature fully explorable nine realms, something which you could not do in the 2018’s Game of The Year, God of War.

Commenting on controls and button combinations, Sony Santa Monica’s Mihir Sheth said “In the last game, if you pressed Triangle, you recalled the axe but if you already had the axe, nothing happened. If you had the Blades of Chaos and you pressed Triangle, you just went back to the axe. We looked at that concept and wondered, ‘What if you could do something a little bit different with that button – a whole new suite of moves.’"

Akin to last game, Ragnarok will feature multi-layered gameplay with a range of weapons to battle Kratos’ enemies. The trailer further shows the ability to hook onto ledges and traverse the realms using Kratos’ Blades of Chaos.

According to GameInformer’s feature, God of War Ragnarok will feature revamped shield mechanics as well, with Kratos’ shield glowing in a red color if the player parry’s at the last possible moment, following which Kratos can execute a smash to astonish enemies, both big and small. Danny Yeh, Lead Combat Designer, Sony Santa Monica, says players will get access to more shield in the game but warns “Maybe don’t play with all your food, because there will be food that can eat you pretty easily."

God of War Ragnarok will release on both, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems on November 9, 2022. Pre-orders are currently live for the game.

