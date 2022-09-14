God Of War Ragnarok Story Trailer And Everything Else Announced At PlayStation State Of Play

The September State of Play event from Sony is now over, and while the God of War Ragnarok story trailer grabbed the most attention, there were other exciting announcements that gamers might want to check out. Sony gladly complied with the long-running rumour that they will have an event in September. However, a larger PlayStation Showcase event including Spider-Man 2 and potentially a new Naughty Dog IP is still to come. Here is everything new that was unveiled during PlayStation State of Play on September 13 in the meantime.

God of War Ragnarok: First Look At The Battle Between Kratos And Thor

To close the show, Sony revealed a new God of War Ragnarok trailer encompassing teases about the story, new enemy types, new realms and a first look at the battle between Kratos and Thor that transpires on what is apparently a frozen Lake of Nine. We also see Kratos and Atreus initiate Ragnarok, quite literally as Atreus(Loki) fires an arrow to the sky. Also, Kratos seems to have embraced the Blades of Chaos fully, with new attacks and even using them for traversing the realms. But what happened to Jörmungandr?

Bandai Namco Back With Tekken: Announces Tekken 8

Running natively on the PlayStation 5, a new sequence revealed the first details about the new game. Sony says the trailer was taken from the game’s story mode running at 60 fps and shows improved character detail, foliage, environmental effects and more. No release date has been revealed yet and the game is currently under active development.

Hogwarts Legacy: PlayStation Exclusive Quest

Warner Bros’ hugely anticipated Hogwarts Legacy features an additional Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest on PlayStation and might be enough of a reason to pick-up the game on the PS5 or PS4. The game is available for pre-order and will be released on February 10, 2023.

Rise of The Ronin Announced

With an uncanny resemblance to Ghost of Tsushima, thanks to a similar setting in Japan, Rise of The Ronin is an upcoming action Role Playing Game slated to launch in 2024 as a PlayStation Console Exclusive.

Among others we saw, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Pacific Drive, Synduality, and a first peak at PlayStation Stars rewards program.

Sony has also announced a new limited edition God of War Ragnarok themed DualSense controller that will be available on November 9, 2022.

