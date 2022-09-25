Google Account Could Be Needed To Sign Up On Fitbit Wearables From 2023

Google account will soon be required to sign up on to a Fitbit fitness band. The company, now owned by Google would make it mandatory for its devices to be logged in using Google account from next year.

According to Fitbit, Google will not use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google Ads. Google bought Fitbit to expand its device ecosystem, but most of the products have continued to be offered by Fitbit. This change, if it does happen, will be the first big decision from Google to bring Fitbit under its umbrella on the consumer end.

“After we launch Google accounts on Fitbit in 2023, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features, “the wearable brand said on a support page.

Advertisement

“If you have a Fitbit account, after the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account for as long as it’s supported," it added.

The company said Google accounts on Fitbit will support several benefits for Fitbit users, including a single login for Fitbit and other Google services, account security, centralised privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and more features from Google on Fitbit.

After the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit, if you want to move from your Fitbit account to your Google account, you will need to consent to transfer your Fitbit user data from Fitbit to Google.

Advertisement

Once you complete the move, you will log into Fitbit with your Google account and no longer with your Fitbit account. Google will then provide you with Fitbit under Google’s Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and binding commitments for Fitbit.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here