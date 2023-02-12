Google Adds PDF Annotation With Stylus, Finger in Drive: All Details Here

The US-based tech giant Google has added the ability to annotate PDFs using a stylus or finger in its cloud service Drive on Android. You will be able to freely write annotations on a file shown in the Drive preview screen on Android devices by using your finger or a stylus, according to 9to5Google.

To use the PDF annotate feature, users on their Android devices will need to open the Google Drive app.

To enter the preview mode, users will need to open the PDF they would like to annotate.

-After that, at the bottom right corner, tap the annotate button.

A toolbar opens with multiple annotating tools. Users can use a stylus or their finger to select an annotating tool.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the available tools include a pen and highlighter with different brush sizes, as well as colours.

An eraser (for individual lines) and undo/redo will also be available. Users will also be able to show and hide annotations without erasing them.

Further, by tapping and holding, the toolbar can be snapped to any side of the screen. Users can then save the annotations to the original PDF or create a new copy with everything.

The PDF Annotate feature of Google Drive is not yet available on a number of Android devices. Wide availability is expected over the coming weeks, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google’s latest Chrome beta version includes a trial for a feature that could enhance the browser’s picture-in-picture feature significantly and make it more useful. The tech giant is considering allowing it to display virtually any web content in a floating window that stays on top of all users’ other windows, rather than just for playing videos, reports The Verge.

This feature, known as Document Picture-in-Picture, can be useful in a variety of ways. There are some examples that Google gives based on how picture-in-picture already works, for example, video players that have custom UIs (including buttons to like or dislike video, timelines, or captions), or mini players for video conferences that show a grid of participants and allow you to mute yourself or raise your hand, according to the report.

