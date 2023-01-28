Home » News » Tech » Google App For Android Receives Material You Redesign, Gets New Account Switcher

Google app on Android now has a more Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators, and also gets a new a modern account switcher.

January 28, 2023

The Google app for Android is the latest to get a modern account switcher, following Messages and the web.
The Material You redesign of the Google app is now rolling out on Android, which was earlier in the testing phase.

According to 9to5Google, the Google app now has a more Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators, which is more in line with the new Search filters carousel design.

This is the short version, as opposed to the standard tall variant found in nearly every other first-party app, though Gmail employs something even more streamlined.

When users tap their profile avatar in the Google app, a switcher that uses Material You with Dynamic Colour will appear, according to the report.

Moreover, on longer lists that incorporate settings, the theming provides a good visual separation.

The account switcher is located in the inner container, followed by Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders.

Outside, a Google logo appears at the top, followed by Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback, the report mentioned.

Finally, the Google app Settings have been completely redesigned with an AMOLED black background in a dark theme.

