Google Asks Judge to Squash Lawsuit That Accused Company of Abusing Ad Market

WASHINGTON: Alphabet’s Google asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market.

Google said in its court filing that the states failed to show that it illegally worked with Facebook, now Meta, to counter “header bidding," a technology that publishers developed to make more money from advertising placed on their websites. Facebook has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.