Google Assistant Will Soon Recognise Your Voice Thanks To Advanced Speech Recognition

Google Assistant is widely available in the market, as you can access it through smartphones and smart speakers. But Google has been unable to give it a personalised touch, which means the Assistant can only respond to your voice. But that is going to change soon as per a new report.

Google Assistant will be able to identify your voice in the near future, as the company decides to use personalised speech recognition feature to give accurate results. As per the report by 9to5Google, Google Assistant will then be able to recognise your “frequent words and names."

Google is bringing the speech recognition feature as part of the settings in Google Assistant which can be accessed via the app. But in order to make the personalisation work, Google will be asking users to share their audio recordings that will have to be stored on the device to get the best results.

As per the report, the description of the feature says, “Store audio recordings on this device to help Google Assistant get better at recognising what you say. The audio stays on this device and can be deleted any time by turning off personalised speech recognition".

To date, you need to use the wake work “Hey Google" to operate the Assistant on any device. Adding a personal touch will also help users make calls to select contacts on their phone, again accessible only through your voice. All these additions could help Google Assistant become smarter and help Google expand its base for machine learning through these devices.

Because the Assistant needs to store recordings, Google wants to ensure that users have the option to not enable the personalised speech recognition feature in the settings.

Google did not talk about this new feature at the I/O 2022 earlier this month, so its rollout could be done at a later stage. The new Nest speakers could be announced along with the Pixel 7 phones around October, probably that’s when we hear about these features coming to Assistant.

