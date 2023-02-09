Google Brings AI Tech To Multi-Search For Images And Videos: All Details

Artificial intelligence has become the talk of town this year all thanks to the hype around ChatGPT which has gotten billions from Microsoft. Google is an obvious player in the AI sector with its vast amount of data processing and machine learning models.

And now, Google has announced a slew of AI-centric additions to Search for images and videos. The new features come 24 hours less than after Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration on Bing Search and Teams was announced.

Google has been using Lens to offer visual searches on mobile and other platforms. Now, the company is going to implement AI to enhance the experience. “In the coming months, you’ll be able to use Lens to “search your screen" on Android globally," Google said in a post. Google says using this feature in Lens you will be able to search for content within a photo or video from your messaging or video app itself.

Advertisement

The company has even given an example to explain this tool. Let’s say your friend shares a photo of the Taj Mahal or some other unknown historic monument, you can long-press the power button to activate Lens via Google Assistant then tap on the search screen. The Lens will give you more details about the particular place.

The other next AI feature for visuals on Search is based on image search for products. Let’s say you see a good-looking table or cupboard that catches your eye and you want to see if the product is available via different sellers, Google will let you frame that product for visual matches and allow you the chance to find it through a retailer in your area/city.

The multi-search option is available globally on mobile and comes in all languages. But you can only use the feature in countries where Lens is available for mobile devices.

Advertisement

These are some interesting use cases of visual search as the textual version has slowly lost its impact with the involvement of voice and other elements. Google has also confirmed that its ChatGPT rival Bard will be soon available to more developers and partners for testing.

Read all the Latest Tech News here