Google Brings End-To-End Encryption For Group Chats In Beta: All Details

Google Messages app is now getting end-to-encryption for groups chats as well. The messaging app which comes pre-loaded on millions of Android phones now offers an additional layer of security when you are talking to multiple people in a group. The Messages app supports rich communication services (RCS) which makes it more or less like a rival to WhatsApp with similar features.

The new security feature is coming to the Open beta version as confirmed by Google this week, but as you would know, Messages via RCS only work on Android, as Apple continues to stay away from the messaging standard, and Google has been trying hard to get the iPhone giant on board.

Advertisement

Google might have a point about RCS but the push has been coming recently, especially after Google has taken over the reins of promoting RCS across platforms, and looking to entice other companies to join hands.

RCS getting encryption is a welcome move, but users want to see a lot more added to the messaging platform, which still lags behind WhatsApp, Telegram and more. RCS is not without issues, which came to light when businesses were pushing ads to the Messages app for users in India. Google had to intervene and block such practices but encryption will make it harder to monitor such actions.

Having said that, with apps like WhatsApp now pushing towards a business model, RCS will have its hands full in bringing businesses to market their products for a limited scale of the user base, even though Google claims it has millions on the platform.

The open beta is likely to stay for a few months, and till the time Google manages to fix the bugs and other issues on the service, we might have to wait longer to get group chat encryption on RCS for Android smartphones.

Read all the Latest Tech News here