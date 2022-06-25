Google Brings Nest Cam To India Along With Tata Play Secure Service: Price, Features

Google Nest Cam smart device has launched in India this week, and the company is using support from Tata Play to sell its product in the market. Google Nest Cam is a security camera that can be put inside or outside the house and can tackle all weather conditions.

The camera supports motion sensors and alerts you if any person intrudes into the area. The Nest Cam works in tandem with the Nest Aware subscription service, and both of them have been provided through Tata Play Secure Plus in the country.

Google Nest Cam Price In India

Google Nest Cam has been launched in India for Rs 11,999 that comes bundled with the Nest Aware Basic service which offers support for up to 4 Nest Cams for two months. Once the free pack is over, the Nest Aware service costs Rs 3000 annually. Tata Play is giving the Google Nest Mini 2nd gen speaker along with the Nest Cam.

Tata Play will start selling the camera to its subscribers for now, and you can pick it up in top metro cities in the country.

Google Nest Cam Features

Google Nest Cam has been around in the market for years, but the company never launched it in India. Even now, Tata Play is the authorised service brand handling the sale and service of the camera. Nest Cam is only effective when paired with the Nest Aware service pack.

The reason why the Google Nest Cam costs so much is that it offers AI-based face recognition feature, and its all-weather support means it can operate in heavy rain and in dark conditions.

Google Nest Cam features a 2-megapixel camera that provides 130-degree diagonal field of view, 6x digital zoom, and records videos in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The camera has a built-in battery, you get recordings in Full HD aka 1080p resolution and for connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi network.

