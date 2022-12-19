Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Narendra Modi, Shares India’s Support For Open Internet

Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai started this week with a visit to India, where he was part of an engaging fireside chat with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology and later met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. He shared this tweet, thanking PM Modi and talked about Google’s continued partnership with the Indian government and support for India’s G20 presidency.

Google has been extremely cordial with the country’s regime in getting a slew of projects that have catapulted the digital revolution in India.

With the majority of smartphone users on Android, Google uses its Google for India event to showcase various applications that are designed for use in India and also make lives easier for people in the country. Pichai also mentioned the company’s focus on an open and advanced connected internet that works for all.

Later today, I have the honor of meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister Modi to discuss how we are supporting small businesses and start-ups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, applying AI in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, and other priorities. Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has helped to accelerate the progress we’re seeing across India, and I’m excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 presidency in 2023.

Google’s event on Monday showcased its might in the field of Artificial Intelligence, enabling consumers with simple features that solve complex problems.

For instance, Google has introduced an in-video search on YouTube, which is a pivotal search tool for users in India. Google says people can search for a particular topic inside the video on the streaming platform which caters to billions of users in the country and also helps lakhs to earn their income.

