Google Chrome, Firefox May Soon Face ‘100’ Problem: All Details

Google and Mozilla have a warning for Chrome and Firefox web browser users this week. The popular web browsers are getting a new update very soon, bringing Chrome, Firefox and even Microsoft’s Chrome-based Edge browser to version number 100. And according to the company, this update has the potential to break websites.

The version 100 of these web browsers could have bugs and cause compatibility issues with some websites, which results in breaking of the URL on your system. The release of the 100 version of these browsers is expected to come in March, which is not that far away now.

All of three of these companies have tried their best to keep the issues to a minimum, but like every major change that has happened in the past, this new version could pose issues for some websites. And if that does transpire, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla have a plan in place, allowing the developers to enable a special flag that allows users to report if a website starts having issues after the version 100 releases next month.

In addition to this, both Google and Mozilla have prepared if the issues related to version 100 spring up widely. Mozilla says if the complaints are widespread it could freeze the version 100 update, or just fix the websites that are breaking from its end.

While Google is going to use the flag to ensure the Chrome version remains at 99 till the problem is rectified and the website functions normally. Surprisingly, Microsoft does not have a backup plan for such a mishap but we are hoping its users will be helped in case Edge version 100 breaks their website.

The new 100 version of these web browsers come with a lot of hype and excitement as well, and we are hoping the start of the three-digit web browser has a smooth transition and websites can handle the load and new applications effectively.

