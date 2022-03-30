Google Chrome Hits Century: Top 5 Of Google Chrome Version 100 That Will Help You Browse Internet Better

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there. It is also the browser that offers users a plethora of features to make their browsing easier and more intuitive. Google Chrome is now getting a milestone update as Google Chrome version 100 has started rolling out for users. The new update brings a new design, features, as well as removal of a few unnecessary tools. The new update also gives Google Chrome a new logo that comes with a minor update that makes the blue dot in the centre of the logo slightly bigger. Let us take a look at some of the key features that Google is bringing with Google Chrome’s 100th version.

NEW GOOGLE CHROME ICON

The new icon for Google Chrome is a simplified version of the existing logo. The new icon is designed to align better with Google‘s more modern brand expression, Chrome designer Elvin Hu had said while unveiling the new logo design. The logo now features brighter colours and no shadows.

[h4]1. NO MORE LITE MODE FOR GOOGLE CHROME USERS ON MOBILE[/h4]

With Chrome 100, Google is also removing the lite mode for Android and iOS users. Lite Mode on Google Chrome is a data saving mode that loads pages faster and uses up to 60 percent less data. However, with the internet getting cheaper and faster in the last couple of years, Google says that the Lite Mode is not used as much now and hence the company has decided to remove it from Chrome 100.

2. APPS ON GOOGLE CHROME WILL DETECT MULTIPLE DISPLAYS

Version 100 of Google Chrome also comes with a multi-screen Window Placement API that allows web apps running on Google Chrome to detect multiple displays automatically when they are connected to your PC.

3. UPDATED SECURITY ON GOOGLE CHROME

Google Chrome, being the most-used browser, is also mired with bugs and security issues. With Google Chrome 100, Google has addressed several security issues. The company has said that Google Chrome version 100 comes with 28 security fixes.

4. GOOGLE CHROME MATERIAL YOU INTEGRATION WITH ANDROID

The Android app for Google Chrome 100 also gets a handful of changes. It now supports Android 12’s Material You design in more places. Instead of just light or gray backgrounds, Dynamic Color is now used in the overflow menu and Settings page of Google Chrome on Android.

5. NEW SHORTCUT FOR MUTING GOOGLE CHROME TABS

Version 100 of Google Chrome also comes with a new mute button on tabs. The feature will allow users to mute audio playing in any website with a single click. Google Chrome already displayed a speaker icon on websites that are playing audio. With version 100, that loudspeaker icon becomes a button to mute audio. To enable this, users need to go to chrome://flags > Tab audio muting UI control > Enable

