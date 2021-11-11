Google Chrome Is Getting 'Privacy Guide' Feature: What it Means

Being an internet user entails an organic vulnerability since your data is collected to make your user experience more personalised. However, for a prolonged period, this data collection can become a bane rather than a boon. This is why people are becoming more cognizant of the importance of data privacy. Due to a domino effect, the tech giants collecting our data are making amendments to suit the need of the userbase.

Google Chrome, the most used web browser in the world, is now allowing users to have more control over their privacy settings and is providing a revamped view into the elements of data that is prone to be collected, and all that, at one stop, reports Techdows. First, let us look into the steps to activate and access the Privacy Guide on Google Chrome:

>Step 1: Open Chrome on your Android phone

>Step 2: In the address bar, type ‘chrome://flags’ and press Enter

>Step 3: Scroll to locate ‘Privacy’

>Step 4: In the drop-down menu that appears on clicking on it, you will see an option ‘Privacy Review.’ Choose ‘Enabled’ if not activated. Restart the browser.

This feature will be a platform through which you can review your privacy settings and choose what your browser is sending to the company’s servers collecting the data. When you expand into the ‘Privacy Guide’ option, you will see an option titled ‘What you share with Google,’ which will allow you to control your data.

The feature also claims to make your browsing and searches better. However, the newly-rolled ‘Privacy Guide’ feature is still under works and may become more efficient and option-laden with time. Or, the company may pull the plug on this feature entirely if it doesn’t add any value to the overall user experience. Recently, the company released a notification-cum-warning, telling its users to update their Google Chrome in order to use the sync feature. Once the company rolls out its M96 stable version, users browsing on the older version will have to let go of a variety of features.

