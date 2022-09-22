Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Google has introduced its new variant of the Chromecast with Google TV platform that is priced at a lower range than the 4K model. Google is calling it the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) which gives you 1080p resolution content. The company was expected to launch this variant, and now it has been announced globally, including India on Thursday.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Price In India

Google has launched the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for Rs 4,499 but for a limited period you can get it for Rs 4,199 thanks to the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Specifications

As you can see from the product image above, the design of the product is similar to the 4K variant. You have the same white finished remote and the Chromecast receiver that comes with an HDMI interface which connects to your TV.

You get the Google TV platform out of the box that supports Google Play Store for apps, and offers built-in features that Google has to offer. This model offers content in Full HD or 1080p quality which is a downgrade from the 4K resolution, but most people anyways prefer Full HD over 4K content.

You get it with the oval-shaped remote that offers Google Assistant for voice control, and has dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube. The biggest upgrade comes in the form of software, as the new Chromecast runs on Android 12 version based Google TV out of the box.

The 4K version of Chromecast costs over Rs 6,000 in India, so the Full HD variant for around Rs 4,500 puts it at par with the Amazon Fire TV Stick which has been the de-facto choice for smart TV buyers for many years. Google only launched the 4K Chromecast to the country this year, even though it has been around since 2020 in other markets.

