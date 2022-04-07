Google Chrome's New Feature Will Give You 'Step-By-Step Tour' of Privacy Settings

Google Chrome web browser is getting a new ‘Privacy Guide’ option to help users learn the best practices to ensure a safe browsing experience. As we all use web browsers to visit a variety of websites, keeping a track of what data is being collected can get confusing. Google had already put in place a bunch of measures, but the exact functioning of some tools can get a bit complicated. The Privacy Guide, at least on paper, will help “make and manage the right selections for you in one spot".

The feature is rolling out to Google Chrome users with version 100 and above. It should start reaching users in the “coming weeks". Users can check their Chrome version by heading to Settings (three dots on the top right > About Chrome (at the bottom). The new Privacy Guide feature will be available in the Privacy tab, right under ‘clear browsing data.’ Google shared the development in a blog post and added the feature is developed by Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC). The company explains the ‘Privacy Guide’ is a “step-by-step guided tour" of some existing privacy and security controls in Chrome. It means it will help simplify existing features to offer more clarity to users.

When users navigate through the Privacy Guide, they will learn the ‘Why’ behind each setting, and how it impacts the browsing experience. The security-focused tool will include controls for cookies, history sync, safe browsing, and more. It appears that Google added these features based on users’ feedback.

Meanwhile, Google Chrome received a bunch of new features last month. These new upgrades rolled out with Google Chrome version 100. The web browser got a new logo and 28 security fixes. The Android version of the browser also received support for Material You to blend with the theme of the smartphone. Readers can check out the top five features of Google Chrome version 100 here.

