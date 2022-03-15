Google Cloud Is Getting More Expensive From October 1: Here's How Much It Will Cost

Bucking the trend where Cloud infrastructure offerings are getting cheaper, Google Cloud has announced significant price hikes across its core services like storage, compute and networking that will go into effect from October 1 this year. The company said that the impact of the pricing changes depends on customers’ use cases and usage. “While some customers may see an increase in their bills, we’re also introducing new options for some services to better align with usage, which could lower some customers’ bills," said Sachin Gupta, Vice President and GM, Google Cloud Infrastructure.

“We’re working directly with customers to help them understand which changes may impact them," he said in a blog post late on Monday. Core storage features, like multi-region Nearline storage, will see at least 50 per cent price increase. Operations pricing for Google Cloud’s Coldline Storage Class A will double from $0.10 per 10,000 operations to $0.20. Some of the changes will also provide new, lower-cost options and features for Google Cloud products.

“Other changes will raise prices on certain products. Ultimately, our goal is to provide more flexible pricing models and options for how customers are using our cloud services," said Gupta. The company has sent customers a six-month notice on the price changes, which go into effect on October 1.

“Customers under existing commit contracts with a floating or fixed discount will not face any changes until renewal," said Google.

