Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify, and Google Cloud faced a brief global outage on Tuesday night. The apps have now started to come back online after the outage. Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify, and Snapchat as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.

Google Cloud‘s dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions. Spotify had said it was aware of “some issues right now and are checking them." Outage tracker Downdetector showed more than 50,000 outage reports for Spotify on Tuesday, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.

Snapchat also said that it is working on fixing the issue. “Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet. Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a “common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly’s edge cloud platform."

Tuesday’s brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company’s routers. Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

