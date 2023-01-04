Home » News » Tech » Google Confirms End Of Support For These Chrome Versions On Older Windows PCs

Google Confirms End Of Support For These Chrome Versions On Older Windows PCs

Chrome is bringing the all-new 110 version for users in the coming weeks, which will need your PC to run on the recent Windows versions.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 19:16 IST

Delhi, India

Google chrome 110 version is coming soon
Google chrome 110 version is coming soon

Google has confirmed that older versions of Chrome will stop working on older Windows PC in the coming weeks. The deadline for the support is January 15 which is around 10 days from now. All this is happening because Chrome version 110 is coming out soon, which is supposedly going to be one of the biggest upgrades in Chrome’s history.

And with the older Windows versions losing security support from Microsoft, Google has decided to stop offering them on PCs that are still running on Windows 7 and the 8.1 version.

“Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later," Google had mentioned last year the change, which is going to come into effect this month.

Advertisement

So this means you will now need a Windows 10 or 11 PC to use Chrome web browser because even though Chrome will work on these machines, you won’t get any updates from Google which puts your PC at risk of virus attacks and other security vulnerabilities. Chrome’s deadline matches Microsoft’s support for Windows 7 and 8.1 which effectively comes to and in a week’s time.

RELATED NEWS

Chrome 110 has been in the works for some time now, and it was earlier planned to release in July 2021 but Google had to delay its release because of the pandemic, as the company was focused on other products at that time.

Both companies are clear in their message to the users, asking them to upgrade their system OS right away to continue using the browser with the latest version or upgrade their machines which will let them use the upcoming Chrome 110 version. It is possible that future risks can harm your PCs so having the new version running on the system is imperative.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: January 04, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 19:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures