Google Confirms That Online Gaming Platform Stadia Is Not Shutting Down

Google has been forced to come out in the open and assure users that its online gaming platform Stadia is not shutting down anytime soon.

The company has usually avoided making such strong statements, but it was compelled to do so after a social media post circulating this week claimed that the search giant is pulling the plug on its gaming project.

The post was also shared by a Twitter handle called Killed by Google, which basically talks about all the products that Google has killed over the years. While there was no way to verify who owns the Twitter handle, the message shared by the handle was clearly strong enough for Google to come out and confirm the report, one way or the other.

Here’s what the post said about Google Stadia and its future:

Heads up:

Old coworker and friend of mine, Is now one of the regional managers for Google. He’s actually the one who got me started with Stadia. They had a pretty large employee/retail seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short Google is beginning their exit plan. They did not have an exact date that end of service will happen, but they did say by the end of summer. He also mentioned that they will not be transferring their services or servers to any other competition per se, and it will be much like they did with “Google Play Music"

Same exit approach and strategy

I’m obviously not as big as a fan as some of you, but you guys have always been super cool and helpful so I thought I’d return the favor and give you a heads up.

[…]

There were a few other details I could post if you would like but nothing too groundbreaking. I do believe he also mentioned that all members would be informed 30-60 days before, and that the last month of service will be refunded and no charge for it’s usage.

Also, any available subscription months will be refunded fully to your linked bank account.

I will speak to him tonight and ask any questions you may have.

Thanks again guys.

Blessings.

And seeing this post did spark a backlash, many fearing the worst. But Google responded to one such user on social media confirming that Stadia is not shutting down. It even assured that people will be seeing more games added to the platform. And if that wasn’t enough, Google sent out a cheeky reply to the post, with its own from the Stadia handle just a few days back.

Stadia has officially been around for a few years, but its availability has been limited to select countries. India never got Stadia and we don’t foresee that changing anytime soon.

