Google Could Be Working on Its AirTag Competitor Called 'Grogu' - What We Know

It has already been more than a year and a half since Apple launched AirTag—a small, inconspicuous bluetooth-enabled tracking device you can put in things like backpacks, wallets and keychains, etc. Now, it seems like Google has decided to take on Apple as it is reportedly working on a tracker of its own, codenamed ‘Grogu,’ which is a reference to ‘The Mandalorian.’

Google’s smart tracker is expected to operate on a distributed tracking network similar to those used by Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag, according to Kuba Wojciechowski via SamMobile. Google may rename the distributed tracking network as the ‘Finder Network’. It’s believed the tracker will utilize Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) and ultra-wideband(UWB) technology to function.

Google’s AirTag competitor, Grogu, may also include a speaker, similar to AirTag, for audio-based tracking. Additionally, Google’s high-end Pixel series phones—including the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have been equipped with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, but the UWB technology has been sparingly used.

As far as aesthetics go, Google may resort to its own design language it has used for its lineup of devices, including the Pixel smartphones—which is a mix of minimalist build and use of pastel colors; ergo, it is likely that we will see the Grogu tracker in multiple, fun colorways. Apple’s AirTag, on the other hand, comes in only one color—white.

Currently, very little is known about Google’s tracker, but now that Google I/O 2023 approaches, we could see the company reveal it at the much anticipated event, with a subsequent launch later alongside the Pixel 8 series in fall 2023 or in 2024.

