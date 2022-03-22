Google Could Have Good News For Gamers With This Screen Feature: All Details

Google offers its Chrome OS platform for basic hardware that is affordable and easy to use. But it seems the search giant now wants to expand the base for Chrome OS, making it compatible with powerful devices as well.

According to a new report, Chrome OS could support variable refresh rate screens in the near future. With this capability, Chrome OS becomes a viable platform for gamers, who thrive on variable screen refresh rates, which is needed for a lag-free gaming experience.

As of now, the feature is being tested as a part of the developer release, so we’re not sure if and when Chrome OS will get this feature. The new development brings some excitement for Chrome OS and its enthusiasts. After all, Chrome OS has never been recognised for its prowess in the gaming arena, the new feature, if it rolls out for everyone, changes that dynamics for good. The product compatibility for the new features is probably limited to the x86 laptops from brands like Acer, Asus and a few more.

Google has also actively shown interest in making Chrome OS more gamer-centric. The platform now supports the Steam game store, which is a big deal for the operating system and people who enjoy gaming.

You also have support for the RGB keyboard, which is a favourite among gamers. Having said that, the usability of Steam on Chromebook is limited for now, which is why Google could bring a native Steam ecosystem for the device.

So, it suggests Chrome OS is soon going to become a reliable platform for high-end machines, something which hasn’t been considered since its origin many years back. Variable refresh rates are a standard feature on smartphones these days, while laptops are still catching up to the trend.

Google bringing the screen feature to Chromebooks could open up the market to a wider range of audiences, allowing more people to experience the Chrome OS platform and its supporting features.

