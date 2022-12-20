Google Develops Technology to Assist with Reading Handwritten Doctor's Prescriptions

During the ‘Google for India’ event held in India on Monday, Google unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) model that is capable of identifying and highlighting medications within handwritten prescriptions that are difficult to read.

This innovative tool could significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of the prescription process, potentially reducing the risk of errors and improving patient safety.

The feature is implemented in Google Lens; Ergo, users can simply click a picture of a doctor’s prescription, and use Google Lens to reveal the medicines prescribed.

The new technology has been developed to help digitize handwritten medical documents by working in conjunction with humans, such as pharmacists, in the process. However, it is important to note that no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology. Instead, it is intended to serve as a tool to support and enhance the work of healthcare professionals, rather than replacing their expertise.

Commenting on the reveal, Google said, “This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology."

In addition to the new AI and ML model for identifying medications in handwritten prescriptions, the company announced its efforts to develop a model that can provide a comprehensive understanding of India’s agricultural landscape by combining advanced AI and ML capabilities with remote sensing technology.

Additionally, Google Pay is also introducing additional security measures, such as multi-layered intelligent alerts that will notify users if suspicious behaviour is spotted by the company’s fraud detection system.

